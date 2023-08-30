Thanks to her Top 3 debut solo single Giving Me, Jazzy is the new face of dance music in 2023. Here, Music Week meets the Irish-Jamaican newcomer to talk clubland, making bangers and fame…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

In February last year, when Jazzy found out she had her first No.1 as a vocalist on Make Me Feel Good with Belters Only, she was setting out trays of croissants in the bakery of a Dublin branch of Tesco.

“It was proper ...