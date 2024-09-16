Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Jordan Adetunji

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Sep 16th 2024 at 7:00AM

Audiences across the globe haven’t stopped talking about Jordan Adetunji since his smash hit Kehlani dropped last year. Here, the Belfast-raised breakout star tells his story, from video games to viral fame... 

WORDS: MIRANDA BARDSLEY 

Jordan Adetunji looks at life through the eyes of a gamer.

“I live on the internet, so I don’t think about my location or, ‘Oh, I’m in the UK so I need to make this kind of music,’” the genre-bending rising star tells Music ...

