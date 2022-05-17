Just Mustard are no ordinary guitar band, and with new album Heart Under, they’re about to break big. Music Week catches up with singer Katie Ball to hear how they’re chasing perfection...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

Just Mustard singer Katie Ball begins our interview with a spot of ghostbusting. For some reason – perhaps it’s the dark-hued, all-encompassing character of their sound, or possibly the way her vocals swoop over the music – the lead singer of the hotly-tipped Dundalk band ...