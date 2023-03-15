Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Libianca

by
Wednesday, Mar 15th 2023 at 5:31PM

Right now, Libianca’s name is reverberating around the world, thanks to her seismic viral smash People. Music Week meets the Minnesota-based singer to talk stardom, mental health and healing…

WORDS: ADENIKE ADENITIRE 

At the precise moment Libianca picks up the phone to Music Week, her melancholy, Afrobeats-meets-R&B track People is one of the hottest songs on the planet. It’s averaging more than two million global streams a day, numbers that, right now, according to Sony Music, make it ...

