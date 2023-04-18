With her vulnerability resonating with audiences across the world, emerging star Lizzy McAlpine is coming for the industry. Music Week meets her to talk feelings, going viral on TikTok and new music…

WORDS: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

I’m really excited!” says Lizzy McAlpine, as she sits in the green room before her debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York. She has only just finished soundcheck and is spending a break before showtime talking to Music Week. “The ...