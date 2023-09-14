Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Mae Stephens

by
Thursday, Sep 14th 2023 at 5:15PM

Thanks to her viral single If We Ever Broke Up, Mae Stephens is enjoying a stellar 2023, but the road to success has not been easy. Music Week meets EMI’s pop prospect to talk mental health, hits and heartache…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

When Music Week meets Mae Stephens, she has just two days before she releases Mr Right into the world. We should point out that the singer is not in the business of creating laboratory-perfect men – Mr ...

