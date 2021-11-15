Having turned Eurovision triumph and TikTok numbers into hard-riffing chart and streaming success, the Italian four-piece tell Music Week all their plans to rock the ages...

WORDS: James Hanley

There was a big whiff of Spinal Tap to frontman Damiano David’s “Rock‘n’roll never dies!” acceptance speech at May’s Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam – but don’t let the ‘turn it up to 11’ showmanship fool you, Måneskin are the real deal.

With a Eurovision win, two UK Top 10 singles ...