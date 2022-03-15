Last year, Morgan Wade released Reckless, the stunning debut LP that is poised to make the Virginia singer/songwriter country’s next crossover star. Here, she tells Music Week her story...
WORDS: ANNA FIELDING
Morgan Wade is a creature of the dawn, sometimes getting up as early as 4.30am.
“It’s special,” she says. “The streets are empty. My phone’s not ringing. There’s no email. It’s just me and my thoughts.”
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now