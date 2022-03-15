Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Morgan Wade

by
Tuesday, Mar 15th 2022 at 6:14PM

Last year, Morgan Wade released Reckless, the stunning debut LP that is poised to make the Virginia singer/songwriter country’s next crossover star. Here, she tells Music Week her story...

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

Morgan Wade is a creature of the dawn, sometimes getting up as early as 4.30am. 

“It’s special,” she says. “The streets are empty. My phone’s not ringing. There’s no email. It’s just me and my thoughts.” 

