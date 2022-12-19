Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

On The Radar: Nia Archives

by
Monday, Dec 19th 2022 at 3:21PM

Ever since she first discovered jungle, Nia Archives has been in pursuit of making floorfillers of her own. Music Week hears the Island act’s plan to channel her feelings into timeless creations…

Nia Archives is the future of jungle. You might think you’ve heard quite a few people described that way since the genre blew up in the 1990s, but in the case of the Bradford-born 22-year-old, it just so happens to be true.

Goldie called his [1995] album ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023