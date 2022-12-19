Ever since she first discovered jungle, Nia Archives has been in pursuit of making floorfillers of her own. Music Week hears the Island act’s plan to channel her feelings into timeless creations…

Nia Archives is the future of jungle. You might think you’ve heard quite a few people described that way since the genre blew up in the 1990s, but in the case of the Bradford-born 22-year-old, it just so happens to be true.

“Goldie called his [1995] album ...