Representing a new wave of UK R&B, No Guidnce are planning to follow a breakout 2023 with an even bigger 2024. Here, Music Week catches up with the group to talk harmonies, going viral and life on the road…

Interview: Anna Fielding Photo: East Visuals

No Guidnce honed their craft by performing in car parks. At first, that might seem surprising, given that the quartet are committed to the silk and honey of smooth R&B, exhibiting a level of ...