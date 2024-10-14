Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

On The Radar: Stephen Wilson Jr

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Oct 14th 2024 at 11:00AM

Raised in Southern Indiana, Stephen Wilson Jr was a boxer-turned-microbiologist before becoming an acclaimed artist. So, how did he get there? By letting those disparate passions inform how he makes music, writing songs that articulate the exquisite heartbreak of loss. Here, he tells his story... 

WORDS: JAMES HICKIE 

Stephen Wilson Jr is reflecting upon the 12 months since the release of Søn Of Dad, his exceptional debut album. 

“It’s been an overwhelming year,” he tells Music Week during a break from ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2024