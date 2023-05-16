Thanks to the viral success of Us Against The World, Strandz could be UK rap’s next big thing, but the South Londoner is looking far beyond the hype. Here, he sets out his vision for the music business...

WORDS: BEN HOMEWOOD

I would go to the headteacher’s office and play my music at lunch and be like, ‘Yo, who can you connect me with?’” says Strandz, reminiscing on his time at The BRIT School. “He used to walk ...