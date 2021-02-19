Singer, songwriter, dancer and viral sensation Tate McRae is poised to become one of the world’s biggest breakthrough artists in 2021. Music Week meets the Canadian teen...

Is it possible to build a global pop career without ever leaving the house? A glance at Tate McRae’s trajectory over the last year would suggest the answer is, yes, it definitely is.

“Some of the coolest moments of my life have been happening over the last couple of months,” the 17-year-old Canadian ...