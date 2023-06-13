Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

On The Radar: The Last Dinner Party

by
Tuesday, Jun 13th 2023 at 2:46PM

The Last Dinner Party have emerged amidst a wave of hype and hearsay that has the whole industry talking. Music Week meets the year’s most exciting new band to find out the truth behind the mystery…

WORDS: NIALL DOHERTY

The Last Dinner Party were treated to a fast-track experience of what it’s like to be thrust into the spotlight in the Age Of The Idiot when they released their debut single Nothing Matters in April. 

No sooner had a variety ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2023