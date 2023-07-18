Your site will load in 16 seconds
On The Radar: Victoria Canal

by
Tuesday, Jul 18th 2023 at 2:24PM

Crowned Rising Star at this year’s Ivors, Victoria Canal could be one of 2023’s big breakouts. Here, the singer reveals how she is overcoming vulnerability and discrimination as she takes on the industry…

WORDS: ANNA FIELDING

It’s a sunny spring morning and Victoria Canal is nervous. The reason? Her new double A-side single, Shape/She Walks In drops in just a few hours. 

“It should be a routine thing, putting your art out there into the world,” says the singer/songwriter, ...

