Willow Smith – aka Willow –has been making hits from a very young age. Now, with her brilliant new album, Lately I Feel Everything, she’s ready to do it all on her own terms...

It is, Willow Smith admits, a pretty “ridiculous” thing to fathom but, aged just 20, she’s already been releasing music for over a decade. Lest we forget, in 2011 her infectious debut single Whip My Hair became an instant global hit, propelling the then-nine-year-old ...