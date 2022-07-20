With a roaring mix of hip-hop and heavy guitars, independent sensation Wu-Lu is here to inspire change for Britain’s youth. Here, Music Week meets the new sound of South London…

When Wu-Lu released his breakout single South last January, his intention was to shock. Often pegged as part of the wave of jazz acts that have been emerging out of London in recent years, the artist, multi-instrumentalist and producer (real name Miles Romans-Hopcraft) sought to confound expectations, and guttural noise ...