As Abbey Smith’s debut album as Yebba finally arrives, the Grammy-winning soul singer with the world at her feet tells Music Week how making it helped her find calm after tragedy...

Abbey Smith is alone in her apartment. The singer, who goes by Yebba on her soulful R&B records, can invariably be found within these four walls, indeed she tells Music Week that she “isolated from everybody for a couple of years, even before the pandemic started”. We’re ...