2020 Visionaries Part 1: Top execs pick the breaking acts you need to check out this year

The latest edition of Music Week is all about shining a light on the biggest and best new talent in 2020.

Not only do we have BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste and rising singer/songwriter Maisie Peters on the cover, we also have a 12-page showcase of 20 new acts set to make their mark on the music industry and beyond over the next year, with Pa Salieu, JC Stewart, Dylan, Deno and Inhaler among the mix.

But on top of that we also asked a host of top names in the music industry – from presidents of record labels to influential broadcasters – which artist or group they're tipping for big things in 2020.

Read on for the first part of our industry feedback...

CLARA AMFO

DJ, BBC RADIO 1

“I think Joy Crookes and Bree Runway are interesting and absolutely themselves!”

BEN MORTIMER

CO-PRESIDENT, POLYDOR

“Celeste. She’s got vision. She’s a wonderful person. And, you know, that voice.”

REBECCA ALLEN,

PRESIDENT, DECCA

“We have just signed a fantastic duo from Argentina – Cande Y Paulo. The album is just being recorded and has the potential to redefine an area of music that over the years has created some huge stars. Think Norah Jones meets Astrud Gilberto. An epic album of sensual Latin late-night jazz.”

KANYA KING

CEO, MOBO

“There are so many artists doing great things, so it’s hard to pinpoint just one. Ms Banks had an amazing 2019 and I’m looking forward to seeing her progression.”

NIGEL HARDING

VP, ARTIST MARKETING, DEEZER

"I’m a huge fan of Lolo Zouai, who we’re championing as a Deezer Next global act right now. She’s building up a devoted fan base with intelligent, relatable rhythmic pop and is one song away from exploding as an international star.”

ALEX BOATENG

PRESIDENT, URBAN, ISLAND RECORDS

“Tekno. The stage is set for African music to keep levelling up and he’s perfectly placed.”

MERCK MERCURIADIS

CEO, HIPGNOSIS SONGS

“Kokoroko are sensational. Their EP is effectively my album of the year, had it been full-length. They are bringing their blend of jazz and highlife to 17-year-olds all over the world having played over 80 shows in 2019. London is an exciting city and Kokoroko are the most exciting thing in it.”

KIM FRANKIEWICZ

EVP, WORLDWIDE CREATIVE, CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING

“Koffee (pictured). She’s great, refreshing and I love her song Toast.”

ZENA WHITE, MD

PARTISAN RECORDS

“Pottery from Montreal. Their debut record is a party-starting monster.”

DEWAYNE ECTOR

HEAD OF SOCIETY RELATIONS, SONGTRUST

“Jeremy Zucker. He makes singing, writing and producing his own high quality cuts seem effortless, and is only just beginning his musical journey!”

SARAH WILLIAMS

CEO, IMPEL

“Bashar Murad. He’s a really talented Palestinian artist out of East Jerusalem. Check out Shillet Hamad on YouTube. Bashar’s a trailblazer in so many ways.”

ANNETTE BARRETT

MD, RESERVOIR/ REVERB MUSIC

“Respons stands out for me. He is a 20-year-old who’s developed his songwriting skills over the past four or five years bringing his authentic lyrics and flavour and connecting to his audience.”

SAFIYA LAMBIE-KNIGHT LEAD,

ARTIST AND LABEL MARKETING, URBAN UK, SPOTIFY

“Young T & Bugsey. I am super excited about what 2020 has in store for them, musically, I am looking forward to hearing what they have planned and they also have an incredible team working with them.”

KIM BAYLEY

CEO, ERA

“Kassi Ashton typifies the new wave of Nashville. It’s not just country; it’s mainstream rock-pop.”

RIKI BLEAU

HEAD OF A&R, SINCE 93

“Fredo, I just feel he’s moved into a new gear. He’s hungry, focused, having fun with it and trying new things, Netflix & Chill being a taste of what’s to come.”

PAUL REED,

CEO, ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT FESTIVALS

“Working Men’s Club. Amazing live act and the best new band in the UK. They deserve to be massive and I hope that in 2020 they are."