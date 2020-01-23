2020 Visionaries Part 2: Leading execs pick this year's hottest breaking acts

The latest edition of Music Week is all about shining a light on the biggest and best new talent in 2020.

As well as featuring BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste and rising singer/songwriter Maisie Peters on the cover, we also have a 12-page showcase of 20 new acts set to make their mark on the music industry and beyond over the next year, with Pa Salieu, JC Stewart, Dylan, Deno and Inhaler among the mix.

But on top of that we also asked a host of top names in the music industry – from presidents of record labels to influential broadcasters – which artist or group they're tipping for big things in 2020.

Read on for the second part of our industry feedback...

JAMIE OBORNE,

FOUNDER, DIRTY HIT/ALL ON RED MANAGEMENT

“I’m most excited about Beabadoobee. Some artists just have this magic that none of us can really explain. Bea is such a special human, her expression is honest and emotive, she is fearless creatively and one of the most prolific young people I have met. I think she is going to have an incredible 2020, we at Dirty Hit couldn’t be more excited for the year ahead and beyond.”

AMBER DAVIS

HEAD OF A&R, WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC UK

“I’m really excited to see Celeste develop in 2020. She has an exceptional voice and the songs she’s been writing are really special. She’s already been named BBC Music Introducing’s artist of the year and I’m sure that is just the start of what will be a really exciting year for her.”

ANNABELLA COLDRICK

CEO, MUSIC MANAGERS FORUM

"I just saw Penelope Isles at Elsewhere in Margate and they were fantastic. Our local promoter Sammy Clark (Arts Cool) is just so great at booking new talent, I really trust his taste."

IAIN WATT, MD

YM&U GROUP

“Duchess. Amazing voice, amazing songwriter, amazing person”

COLIN LESTER

CHAIRMAN/FOUNDER, JEM MUSIC GROUP

“Black Honey – great music with big potential international appeal.”

MIKE MCCORMACK

MD, UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING UK

“Easy Life – signed to Island Records and us, UMPG, for publishing. Super talented musically. Blending hip hop, neo-soul and R&B into a quirky cosmic pop smoothie. Brilliant live, building a huge following, I’m sure they will have a big impact in 2020.”

BRUCE MCKENZIE

SALES DIRECTOR, TOWNSEND MUSIC

“The Illicits. An exciting new guitar band and good Northern lads!”

SARAH STENNETT

CO-FOUNDER/CEO, FIRST ACCESS ENTERTAINMENT

“Madison Beer...Why? I know what’s coming!”

JAMES WRIGHT

AGENT, UTA

"Oscar Jerome. It’s been a slow build but 2020 will see his debut studio album released. It’s a great team and project to be working on. I’m also excited to see everyone fall in love with Arlo Parks. A brilliant artist everyone should get behind."

JEREMY LASCELLES

CEO, BLUE RAINCOAT

"William The Conqueror. The best damn band around. Honestly, trust me!”

ANDREW PARSONS

MD, TICKETMASTER UK

“It’s got to be Celeste. Having been hotly tipped across many of the major lists (including the Ticketmaster New For 2020) and named BBC Music Introducing’s Artist Of The Year, I think we’ll be hearing a lot more from her in the coming months."

STEVE HOGAN

AGENT/PARTNER, WME

"Peggy Gou…transcending music, fashion, culture and artistry – she is going to have a huge few years ahead of her."

TOBY LEIGHTON-POPE

CO-CEO, AEG PRESENTS

"Celeste."

PAUL SMITH

DIRECTOR, AMAZON MUSIC EUROPE

“I’m a big fan of Celeste - she has amazing talent. She has topped Amazon Music’s Ones to Watch list for 2020 and I’m really excited to see what the year holds for her - I’m sure she’ll go on to become one of the standout artists and a big star.”

DANIELLE PERRY

DJ, ABSOLUTE

“My dear friend Juanita Stein was showing me some music from a Spanish artist called Rosalia who she saw play London last week. From her recommendation (which I trust implicitly) I am really excited to see that show live next year.”

GLYN AIKINS

MD, SINCE 93

“2020 is going to be really exciting for Morrison – East London’s finest MC! He’s holding banger after banger!”

DAVID DOLLIMORE

PRESIDENT, RCA

“Since 93’s Morrison.”

SAMMY ANDREWS

CEO, DEVIATE DIGITAL

“Nova Twins. Saw these ladies supporting Prophets Of Rage and they blew the fucking roof off. They’ve just announced an album for 2020 and I can’t wait to hear it. Big things ahead for sure.”

PETER LEATHEM

CEO, PPL

“This is always a tough question because there is so much great talent emerging. I would have to say the Americana and soul singer Yola. At PPL, we have our fingers crossed for her Grammy nomination and are excited to see how her career has developed since receiving PRS Foundation funding.”

CRISPIN HUNT

CHAIR, IVORS ACADEMY

“Young fado singer Lina. Look out for here collaboration with Raül Refree on Glitterbeat Records – it’s a great modern twist on fado.”