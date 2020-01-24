2020 Visionaries Part 3: Leading execs pick this year's hottest breaking acts

The latest edition of Music Week is all about shining a light on the biggest and best new talent in 2020.

As well as featuring BRITs Rising Star winner Celeste and rising singer/songwriter Maisie Peters on the cover, we also have a 12-page showcase of 20 new acts set to make their mark on the music industry and beyond over the next year, with Pa Salieu, JC Stewart, Dylan, Deno and Inhaler among the mix.

But on top of that we also asked a host of top names in the music industry – from presidents of record labels to influential broadcasters – which artist or group they're tipping for big things in 2020.

You can revisit part one and part two, or read on for the third part of our industry feedback...

NICK BURGESS

CO-PRESIDENT, PARLOPHONE

“I’m genuinely excited by two of our own – Ashnikko, she is a true star, totally uncompromising, plus she works so hard! I’m also excited to see Tones & I develop into one of the best and biggest new artists on the planet! I feel very grateful to be involved in both their journeys – two authentic, unconventional female artists with a message – very exciting!”

PETER STACK

EVP GLOBAL CATALOGUE RECORDINGS, BMG

“King Calaway – a six member country pop band who have the potential to be BIG!”

DEREK ALLEN

SVP COMMERCIAL EUROPE, WARNER MUSIC UK

“Griff – spine-tingling originality and a presence and magnetism that most artists can only dream of.”

FRANCES MOORE

CEO, IFPI

“I think Celeste is great. She has an incredible, soulful voice and a sound that’s timeless beyond her years as a young artist just starting off in her career.”

JEREMY MARSH

CHIEF GLOBAL MARKETING OFFICER, WARNER RECORDED MUSIC

“I’m really excited for Tones & I. She’s off to a flyer with Dance Monkey but that is just the start. She is breaking the mould and is in for a brilliant 2020!”

LOUIS BLOOM

PRESIDENT, ISLAND RECORDS

“Easy Life are one of the most truly creative and downright fun bands that I have ever worked with. They’re five proper mates from Leicester, fronted by this completely original and incredibly charismatic front man. The kids have been crying out for an act like this and now they’ve got one; it’s going to happen.”

MARC ROBINSON

PRESIDENT, GLOBE

“Too many to choose from! Celeste is going to take over the world. Duchess is sublime and the real deal. Can’t wait to hear more from Easy Life!”

SAMANTHA MOY

HEAD OF CONTENT COMMISSIONING, BBC RADIO 6 MUSIC

“Bambara. Not sure they count as new – but they are to me. I said to Lammo that they remind me of The Cramps and Billy Idol and he laughed at me. Which probably means I’m on to something. Or wrong.”

PAUL HITCHMAN

PRESIDENT, AWAL

“There is so much great new music breaking through in the UK, 2020 will be a fantastic year for new artists. In particular, I am super excited about Joesef, who has genuine star quality combined with a voice that is instantly memorable. And Alfie Templeman is an exciting talent with a great instinct for a pop tune.”

GEOFF TAYLOR,

CHIEF EXECUTIVE, BPI & BRIT AWARDS

“Celeste, because she deservedly won BRITs Rising Star. She has true soul, and has the potential to be a global star.”

EMMA BOWNES

VP, VENUE PROGRAMMING, THE O2

"John (Times Two), and also Dry Cleaning."

CHARLIE PHILLIPS

CEO, WIN

“While not strictly 'new' in the usual sense, I'm really into the !N_K0L//\\B project which Katia Isakoff and the Women Produce Music group have put together. Great sounds with great equipment, done by great people.”

SIMON BARNABAS

MANAGING DIRECTOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC ON DEMAND

“Last year I said Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender and Dermot Kennedy – so I got a bit lucky with how they all turned out… This year I’ll pick indie-pop singer-songwriter Devon.”

DAVID MARTIN

GM, FAC

“Eckoes - go and check her out and you'll hear why!”