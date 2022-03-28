2022 MPG Awards shortlist revealed

The Music Producers Guild has revealed the shortlist for the 2022 MPG awards.
In their 14th year, the awards celebrate the best of British Production talent working behind the scenes in the British music industry.
Following a record number of open submissions from the general public, MPG members have again voted to shortlist three of their peers in each of the 13 awards categories.
The prestigious Producer of The Year category is being contested by last year’s winner Inflo (Adele, Little Simz), veteran producer Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers) and 2020 Breakthrough Producer Of The Year winner Marta Salogni (Dreamwife, Anna Meredith).
2022 sees the return of the Unsung Hero Award, the only category open to anyone in the industry, which sees nominations for #BrokenRecord campaigner Tom Gray, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, for his #TimsTwitterListening Parties, and veteran string arranger and composer Sally Herbert.
There are also two new categories: Vocal Producer of The Year and the Rising Star award. The new Rising Star category replaces the previous breakthrough engineer category to include early-career recording, mix and mastering engineers, in an effort to highlight more of the new talent rising up through the industry.
The remaining two categories are in the gift of the MPG and will be announced ahead of the ceremony in June.
Last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of Covid although winners were still announced.
The shortlists for each of the MPG 2021 Awards categories are as follows:
Producer Of The Year
Dave Eringa
Inflo
Marta Salogni
Writer-Producer of the Year
Hannah V
Inflo
Richard Turvey
Breakthrough Producer Of The Year
Chris Taylor
Fiona Cruickshank
Hannah V
Self-Producing Artist
The Anchoress (Catherine Anne Davies)
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Dean Richardson)
Lau.ra
Recording Engineer Of The Year
Chris Taylor
Fiona Cruikshank
Matt Wiggins
Rising Star
Jonny Breakwell
Luke Pickering
Matt Taylor
Mix Engineer Of The Year
Dan Grech-Marguerat
Guy Massey
Manon Grandjean
Mastering Engineer Of The Year
Katie Tavini
Kevin Tuffy
Matt Colton
Vocal Producer Of The Year
Cameron Gower Poole
Charlie Andrew
Lorna Blackwood
Unsung Hero
Sally Herbert
Tim Burgess
Tom Gray
Studio of the Year
Abbey Road Studios
The Church Studios
The Pool
Original Score Recording of the Year
Clark: Lisey's Story (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)Produced by Clark, Greg Eden Engineered and Mixed by Tom Bailey
Clint Mansell: Rebecca (Music from the Netflix Film) Composed by Clint Mansell
Engineered and Mixed by Geoff Foster
Daniel Pemberton: The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Music From The Netflix Film) Produced by Daniel Pemberton
Engineered and Mixed by Sam Okell
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams
Engineered by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Sam Petts-Davies (tracks 4,5,7,8), MacIntyre (tracks 2,12) Arlo Parks (track 1) Jackum Nichols-Marcy (track 1), Bad Sounds (track 11)
Produced by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Arlo Parks (tracks 1,11,12), Paul Epworth (tracks 3,12), Bad sounds (track 11), Mixed by David Wrench
Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Engineered by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft Produced by Inflo (1-19), co-produced with Miles James (track 10), co-produced with Jakwob (track 12)
Mixed by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft
Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend
Engineered by Ian Berryman, produced by Markus Dravs, mixed by Mark Stent