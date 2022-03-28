2022 MPG Awards shortlist revealed

The Music Producers Guild has revealed the shortlist for the 2022 MPG awards.

In their 14th year, the awards celebrate the best of British Production talent working behind the scenes in the British music industry.

Following a record number of open submissions from the general public, MPG members have again voted to shortlist three of their peers in each of the 13 awards categories.

The prestigious Producer of The Year category is being contested by last year’s winner Inflo (Adele, Little Simz), veteran producer Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers) and 2020 Breakthrough Producer Of The Year winner Marta Salogni (Dreamwife, Anna Meredith).

2022 sees the return of the Unsung Hero Award, the only category open to anyone in the industry, which sees nominations for #BrokenRecord campaigner Tom Gray, Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, for his #TimsTwitterListening Parties, and veteran string arranger and composer Sally Herbert.

There are also two new categories: Vocal Producer of The Year and the Rising Star award. The new Rising Star category replaces the previous breakthrough engineer category to include early-career recording, mix and mastering engineers, in an effort to highlight more of the new talent rising up through the industry.

The remaining two categories are in the gift of the MPG and will be announced ahead of the ceremony in June.

Last year’s ceremony was cancelled because of Covid although winners were still announced.

The shortlists for each of the MPG 2021 Awards categories are as follows:

Producer Of The Year

Dave Eringa

Inflo

Marta Salogni



Writer-Producer of the Year

Hannah V

Inflo

Richard Turvey

Breakthrough Producer Of The Year

Chris Taylor

Fiona Cruickshank

Hannah V

Self-Producing Artist

The Anchoress (Catherine Anne Davies)

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Dean Richardson)



Lau.ra

Recording Engineer Of The Year

Chris Taylor

Fiona Cruikshank

Matt Wiggins

Rising Star

Jonny Breakwell

Luke Pickering

Matt Taylor

Mix Engineer Of The Year

Dan Grech-Marguerat

Guy Massey

Manon Grandjean

Mastering Engineer Of The Year

Katie Tavini

Kevin Tuffy

Matt Colton

Vocal Producer Of The Year

Cameron Gower Poole

Charlie Andrew

Lorna Blackwood

Unsung Hero

Sally Herbert

Tim Burgess

Tom Gray

Studio of the Year

Abbey Road Studios



The Church Studios

The Pool



Original Score Recording of the Year

Clark: Lisey's Story (Apple TV+ Original Series Soundtrack)Produced by Clark, Greg Eden Engineered and Mixed by Tom Bailey



Clint Mansell: Rebecca (Music from the Netflix Film) Composed by Clint Mansell

Engineered and Mixed by Geoff Foster

Daniel Pemberton: The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Music From The Netflix Film) Produced by Daniel Pemberton

Engineered and Mixed by Sam Okell



Album of the Year

Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams

Engineered by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Sam Petts-Davies (tracks 4,5,7,8), MacIntyre (tracks 2,12) Arlo Parks (track 1) Jackum Nichols-Marcy (track 1), Bad Sounds (track 11)

Produced by Gianluca Buccellati (tracks 2,4-7,8-10), Arlo Parks (tracks 1,11,12), Paul Epworth (tracks 3,12), Bad sounds (track 11), Mixed by David Wrench

Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Engineered by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft Produced by Inflo (1-19), co-produced with Miles James (track 10), co-produced with Jakwob (track 12)

Mixed by Ben Baptie and Richard Woodcraft

Wolf Alice: Blue Weekend

Engineered by Ian Berryman, produced by Markus Dravs, mixed by Mark Stent