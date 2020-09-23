The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and 24k Goldn & Iann Dorr are poised to end Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion's three-week reign at the top.

Mood is currently outselling WAP by 37,549 sales to 32,965, with Ain't It Different by Headie One ft. AJ Tracey & Stormzy a distant No.3 on 24,734. Justin Bieber is the highest new entry at No.10 with Holy (16,220 sales), which features Chance.

Ava Max continues to set the pace ...