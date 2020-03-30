The Official Charts Company midweek sales flash is in, and 5 Seconds Of Summer lead Dua Lipa in the early albums running.

Bolstered by healthy pre-orders, 5SOS' fourth studio album Calm has charged out of the blocks, selling 19,197 so far to lead Dua Lipa's sophomore LP Future Nostalgia, which is straight in at No.2 in the midweeks with sales of 12,228.

Pearl Jam are at No.3 with Gigaton (5,249 sales), while Insomnia (4,875 sales) by Skepta x Chip x ...