'A phenomenal achievement': Island UK president Louis Bloom on Noah Kahan's No.1 with Stick Season

Noah Kahan has reached No.1 for the first time with his single Stick Season.

The Vermont singer-songwriter has been in the running for the top spot in recent months, including two weeks in second place and six weeks in the Top 5. It finally reached No.1 in its 14th chart week.

Stick Season (Island) was one of a few singles to maintain a Top 10 presence during the flood of Christmas songs. With the exodus of festive music from the chart, Stick Season climbed 10-1 with weekly sales up 11% to 59,000 (Official Charts Company) based largely on 6.7 million streams in the UK last week.

Kahan’s slow-burn smash (it was released in July 2022) has sales to date of 591,007. Parent album Stick Season moved 8-5 (6,337) this week to achieve a new peak, and has sales to date of 132,313.

Noah Kahan now looks set for a huge 2024, including two nights at OVO Wembley Arena next month (February 14-15).

“This is a phenomenal achievement for Noah, after an incredible 12 months,” Island Records UK president Louis Bloom told Music Week. “Myself and the whole Island team are extremely proud to have been on this journey with Noah and the Republic and Mercury team over the past few years. It’s been so rewarding watching his profile rise in the UK, culminating in his first No 1 single this week – hopefully the first of many - as well as seeing his album climb inside the Top 5.

“This success is a testament to the belief, patience and support of everyone at Mercury and Republic Records in the US, Island in the UK, and Drew Simmons and the team at Foundations Artist Management. This really couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy who has worked so hard. Looking forward to seeing him back in the UK in February for the next UK run of dates – including two Wembley Arena shows.”

Kahan’s success with Stick Season is not a one-off either. As he reached No.1 with that single, there was a re-entry for Northern Attitude (No.28, 8,979 sales), which previously debuted and peaked at No.16 in November.

He also scored his fifth Top 75 single this week with You’re Gonna Go Far (No.65, 5,906 sales), which previously got to No.92 for two weeks in November.

Island is also celebrating a BBC Sound Of 2024 poll win for The Last Dinner Party, following their BRITs Rising Star victory.