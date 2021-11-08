The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and ABBA are heading to the top of the albums chart with their first full-length in 40 years.

Voyage, released last week on Polydor, was expected to be one of Q4’s biggest records, and with 117,974 sales so far, it’s well on the way to delivering on that promise. An impressive 100,814 sales derive from physical, with 14,834 from downloads and 2,326 from streaming. Sunday’s data from DSPs is yet ...