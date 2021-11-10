Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

ABBA move towards 200,000 sales for Voyage

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Nov 10th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and  ABBA are surging towards to 200,000 sales mark for Voyage.

With a huge physical sale of 162,662 copies so far, the legendary group’s first full-length in 40 years is set to be crowned No.1 at the end of the week. But with Tuesday’s streaming data still to be counted and time still ticking towards Friday, the release could yet hit the 200,000 mark. Voyage's to date total is 181,712, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021