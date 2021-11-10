The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and ABBA are surging towards to 200,000 sales mark for Voyage.

With a huge physical sale of 162,662 copies so far, the legendary group’s first full-length in 40 years is set to be crowned No.1 at the end of the week. But with Tuesday’s streaming data still to be counted and time still ticking towards Friday, the release could yet hit the 200,000 mark. Voyage's to date total is 181,712, ...