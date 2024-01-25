Abbey Road Studios announces diversity scholarship programme for 2024

Abbey Road Studios has announced the return of its diversity scholarship programme for 2024.

The scholarship is part of Abbey Road’s established programme of initiatives to support diversity within the music industry including outreach work, events, workshops and mentoring with schools and charities across the UK.

This year, with an expanded remit, the scholarship will cover the cost of tuition fees and will contribute towards living costs for two students from underrepresented groups to join Abbey Road’s one-year Advanced Diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering.

The opportunity aims to support applicants from backgrounds which are underrepresented in the fields of music production and sound engineering, including but not limited to those from Black, Asian or minority ethnic backgrounds, women and those from low-income households.

The Institute’s previous success includes one of its alumni receiving a Grammy for her work on Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ single Unholy, whilst current scholarship recipient Leah Morris has been working with artists such as Mahalia and Stormzy alongside her studies on the programme.

On completion of the course, there is an option for the students to progress onto a one-year work placement at Abbey Road Studios.

“Abbey Road strongly values the importance of creating opportunities that encourage greater diversity within the recording and music industries,” said Sally Davies, managing director at Abbey Road Studios. “The scholarship is an integral part of our collective commitment to supporting the next generation coming through.”

Darren Suckling, campus and admissions manager at Abbey Road Institute said: “We’re delighted to have the studio’s support to enable more students from diverse backgrounds to join our Advanced Diploma in Music Production and Sound Engineering, who wouldn’t otherwise have the funding to do so.”

Morris added: “A key thing I've learnt while studying at Abbey Road Institute is how important it is to correctly apply foundational principles when recording and mixing, instead of reaching for shiny new tools. I look forward to starting my placement at Abbey Road Studios, I'm excited to apply the things I've learnt, and further my skills as a producer and engineer.”

Scholarship recipient Marik Erskine also commented: "I’ve learnt so much, I practically live in the building now. The whole experience of being in the studio every day, collaborating with others, being given tasks and experimenting more within my own craft has helped me grow so much.”