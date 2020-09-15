Columbia’s Alex Eden-Smith has told Music Week that Declan McKenna has established himself as a career artist with his hit sophomore album.

The 21-year-old singer-songwriter debuted at No.2 with Zeros after a close chart battle with the Rolling Stones. Zeros had sales of 12,264 (1,696 from streams), according to the Official Charts Company.

“We always talked about his second and third albums, we had a long-term plan,” said Eden-Smith, Columbia’s director of marketing. “He’s so talented, we see him as ...