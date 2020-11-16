The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is out and AC/DC are making a huge impact on the albums chart, with Power Up pushing to become the fastest-selling album of 2020 so far.

Kylie Minogue’s Disco took the crown from Lady Gaga’s Chromatica earlier this month, with 54,905a sales. Music Week cover stars AC/DC have sold 46,857 units of Power Up, with 40,234 accounted for by numerous physical editions. Downloads make up 5,350 of the total, with streams contributing 1,273.

...