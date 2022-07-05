Academy of Contemporary Music forges industry connection with The Music Federation

The Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) and The Music Federation (TMF) have formed a partnership to connect students with the music industry.

“The key aim of this unique partnership is to accelerate learning and translate it into valuable experience by integrating all elements of professional services into and around the student experience,” said a statement.

The integrated approach is designed to provide crucial industry context to all aspects of learning, which better prepares students for their transition into future roles as artists, managers and entrepreneurs.

The range of commercial services and facilities includes manufacturing, digital distribution, neighbouring rights administration, PR, radio and DSP playlist pitching, advance funding, legal aid, merch infrastructure, recording studio services and video production.

The Music Federation provides label services and distribution to its membership of collaborative, independent music companies, operators and artists. TMF members and partners include Mayfield Records, Young Music Boss, Metropolis Studios, Perceptible Records, The Killing Moon Academy, 2000 Trees Festival, Fierce Panda Canada, Third Culture/Export Quality Records, Emprise Records and more.

TMF commercial partners, including AIM, Festival Republic, Dice and more, also bring knowledge and experience.

The first project under this partnership is underway, with ACM and TMF creating live opportunities for performance, artist, songwriter, production and venue staff career paths.

In consultation with the learning experts and students at ACM, the partnership will see the creation of the ACM Passport, which will enable selected students to tour international showcase festivals around the world. TMF and Killing Moon have previously had stage and curation presences at events such as The Great Escape, Live At Leeds, SXSW, Break Out West and more.

Opportunities for students include:

Commercial development pathway - Qualifying students will be able to participate in a live development platform delivered by TMF Live.

Work placements - students will have access to a range of live production, marketing, booking and promotion work placement opportunities across TMF’s venue, agent, promoter, and audio-visual/live streaming partners.

Mentorship & masterclasses - The Music Federation will use its relationships and partnerships in the broader commercial music industry for the benefit of instructing, mentoring and advising students keen on a career in live music.

Students will also benefit from ongoing guidance across other associated areas such as ticketing, sponsorship and livestreaming, as well as being able to take advantage of TMF's array of automated online tools.

The Music Federation's founder and CEO Achal Dhillon spent the 10 years prior to TMF creating and running Killing Moon, the label, live promoter and management company. Dhillon is also a former director at the Association of Independent Music, a booking consultant for Festival Republic. He was also named on the Shesaid.so Alternative Power List in the Record Labels category in December 2021, in recognition of the community-based model he created at The Music Federation.

Together, we will offer a world-beating accelerator platform that truly is unique in the music business and, importantly, to education Achal Dhillon

Achal Dhillon (pictured right) said: “By lowering administrative barriers in music for our members since launch, we have come to realise that The Music Federation’s core role is to be a commercial accelerator for new entrants to the music business – those who have historically been excluded or obstructed from accessing earnest industry opportunities, in order to make their career both a commercially viable and creatively satisfying one. I am immensely proud of our purpose and now also incredibly excited to be able to bring this to a community of talented students where it could have the greatest impact.

“I have known Kainne Clements and Richard Connell for some time and have always admired their laser focus and relentless commitment to doing what’s right by their customer and the industry. Of the many institutions we have worked with and come across in general, ACM and its sister company Metropolis Studios are, for me, in a class of one. I am delighted to be part of this amazing community of professionals.

“The ACM tutor and student communities are also incredible. From the skills I have seen so far, this next chapter will be as exciting as it will be authentic for both organisations, and that’s what really drives me and my team. Together, we will offer a world-beating accelerator platform that truly is unique in the music business and, importantly, to education.”

ACM executive chairman Kainne Clements (pictured left) said: “For education to be relevant and effective, it must forge intrinsic links to the industry, and this partnership with TMF represents a landmark moment in education across the creative industries. Employers and investors alike constantly cite a lack of learned experience and applied skills at the point of graduation, and this partnership provides a key building block to bridge this divide and give greater value and opportunities to our students on their journey to becoming a professional within the industry.

“As professionals, we learn in communities of practice, and we rely on networks of professional support. We develop through mentoring, and we are assessed through peer review. The closer education can get to this industry practice-based model, the better the match will be for graduates to professional careers. Simply put, TMF and ACM will provide our students with that essential network of professional support and the experience that we know to be so crucial to sustain a career in the music business, and indeed across the whole creative industry spectrum.

“On a personal level, I enjoy working with people who are themselves committed to learning and growing, as this is also key to any successful relationship. With Achal and Nadia [Ngoo], whose enthusiasm for bringing the music business into ACM is very clear, we have expanded and strengthened a team with the energy and agility to make good things happen at speed, without compromise.”