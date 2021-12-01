The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, Adele’s 30 is heading towards 80,000 sales in its second week of release.

The superstar’s fourth album has 75,199 sales so far this week, with 58,096 from physical, 12,379 from streams and 4,724 from downloads. That figure, which does not include Tuesday’s DSP numbers, gives 30 a healthy lead over Westlife’s Wild Dreams, which has moved an impressive 35,005 copies so far, with more than 31,000 from physical. Ed Sheeran’s = ...