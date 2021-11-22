The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the charts are gripped by Adele fever.

The star’s fourth album, 30, has 166,893 sales so far, with Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted. Physical copies account for 115,204 copies, downloads 34,680 and streams 17,009. Adele’s Easy On Me is on course for a sixth week at No.1 in the singles chart, with 35,878 sales so far. Oh My God is the highest placed of the newly released ...