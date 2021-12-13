The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Adele and Ed Sheeran are both in with a chance of a chart double.

The festive chart blizzard may be gathering pace, but two of Q4’s biggest stars are showing impressive staying power. Adele’s 30 leads the albums race with 21,465 sales, with Sheeran’s = in second place on 11,553. Just behind them is Paul Weller’s new release An Orchestrated Songbook (9,295 sales), with ABBA’s Voyage (7,756 sales) and Michael ...