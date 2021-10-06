The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and the tease of new Adele music has propelled the singer's most recent album 25 back into the Top 40.

The 12x platinum LP has sold 3,697,841 copies since its release in 2015 and rebounds to No.38 in the chart with further sales of 1,442.

Elsewhere, The Script have solidified their place at the summit with Tales From The Script - Greatest Hits (19,503 sales), which has extended its lead over ...