The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Adele has overtaken ABBA to become the fastest-selling albums artist of 2021 so far.

ABBA’s Voyage sold 203,909 copies to debut at No.1 earlier in November, and Adele’s 30 is now on 218,960 sales for the week so far, with 151,367 from physical. Downloads account for 39,184 sales, while streams account for 28,409. The rest of the albums Top 5 is still subject to change. Oasis’ new Knebworth 1996 release ...