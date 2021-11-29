Adele's 30 scores biggest opening in US of 2021 so far

Adele’s 30 is No.1 on both sides of the Atlantic.

As well as debuting at the summit in the UK with the biggest weekly sales since March 2017, 30 (Columbia) opened at No.1 in the US with 839,000 equivalent album units, according to MRC Data.

Adele’s US result is ahead of Drake’s Certified Lover Boy, which opened with 613,000 units in September.

The US figures comprise 692,000 album sales, as well as 141,000 SEA units (based on 185.4 million streams) and 6,000 TEA (track equivalent albums).

The 692,000 sales included 487,000 physical albums - 378,000 CDs, 108,000 vinyl LPs and almost 2,000 cassettes - as well as 205,000 digital album sales.

Adele’s week one sales of 692,000 are already enough to make it the biggest-selling album of the year to date in the US. Based on pure sales, the year’s previous biggest album of 2021 was Taylor Swift’s Evermore on 471,000.

The changing album market is underlined by the sales performance of her previous album, 25, which sold a staggering 3.8 million copies in its first week in 2015. However, that album was held off streaming services for several months.

