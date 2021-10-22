Adele's Easy On Me becomes biggest airplay hit and fastest selling single of 2021

The Adele comeback is going to plan.

Easy On Me (Columbia), the first single from Adele’s fourth album 30, has already racked up the biggest week one sale of the year. By the end of Tuesday, it had reached 150,000 chart sales and will be well ahead of that when the final chart result is announced (October 22).

As well as being set to claim a No.1 single, Music Week can reveal that Adele has the biggest UK radio airplay hit of the year and the biggest week one on airplay of the last decade. The previous week one record holder was Ed Sheeran’s Bad Habits earlier this year.

According to Radiomonitor, Adele’s week one airplay result for Easy On Me was 113 million impacts from 6,678 plays in the last week. As well as easily securing No.1 on airplay this week, that’s ahead of the 97.9m impacts for Bad Habits - the second biggest week this year. The pair will be in competition with Q4 albums next month.

Adele will have to increase her airplay presence in the weeks ahead if she’s to claim the overall record. Easy On Me currently has the third biggest week based on Radiomonitor data.

The airplay record is held by Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell, which registered 115.9m and 116m impacts over two weeks in 2013.