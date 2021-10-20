According to the latest Midweek sales flash, Adele’s comeback single is on course to debut at No.1 with first week sales already at 150,000.

According to the Official Charts Company, Easy On Me (Columbia) has racked up 12.8 million audio streams so far and 21,288 downloads. Its calculated chart sale up to the end of Tuesday (October 19) was 149,865.

Adele’s Easy On Me is now officially the fastest-selling single of the year so far. Its sales have already topped ...