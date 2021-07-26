After Mercury Prize impact, PRS Foundation reveals latest PPL Momentum Music Fund acts

PRS Foundation, together with PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Spotify, have revealed the next artists who will receive support from the PPL Momentum Music Fund.

The artists, who have been selected by a network of industry experts, are:

Baba Ali – Recording and Marketing

Benedict Cork - Recording

Big Joanie (pictured) - Marketing

Holly Walker - Marketing

Jordan Adetunji - Writing, Recording and Marketing

Lauren Housley - Recording

Leifur James - Recording and Touring

Martha Hill - Recording

Mason Hill – Recording and Marketing

New Pagans – Mixing, Mastering, Marketing

Nia Wyn – Touring and Marketing

Sonikku – Recording and Touring

Wargasm UK – Marketing and Touring

PPL Momentum-supported Leifur James said: “It's a great gift to receive the fund to enhance the live experience in ways that couldn't be achieved without it and bringing together collaborators on new projects.”

Kwame Safo, grants & programmes manager (industry funds) at PRS Foundation, said: “Just last week we heard that a third of the Mercury Prize nominees have been funded through the PPL Momentum Fund. Time and time again we have seen evidence of the important role that this fund plays in the talent development pipeline and in the UK music industry, and I’m pleased to announce these amazing new grantees off the back of that. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do next, I’m sure there’s a few future award winners in this list too!”

Sarah Mitchell, PPL director of membership and communications, said: “From day one the PPL Momentum Music Fund has worked tirelessly to promote UK music, regardless of geography, background or genre. Its latest funding round encapsulates this, with artists from across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales receiving grants for music ranging from hip hop to experimental electronic music. Congratulations from PPL to the artists being supported and we wish them the very best for the next stage of their careers.”

The next deadline to apply for PPL Momentum support is August 25, 2021 at 6pm.