Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are leading the way in the albums chart this week with Together At Home, their sixth joint studio album, which has accumulated 8,424 sales so far. Boosted by its physical release, which accounts for 7,989 units, the rest of the sales derive from permanent downloads.

Massive Wagons follow behind with Earth To Grace, which has 6,396 sales, whilst The Cure’s Songs Of A Lost World (4,591 sales), Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet (4,557 sales) and ...