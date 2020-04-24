Alfie Templeman hits Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

Alfie Templeman is making waves with his new single Happiness In Liquid Form, which takes its place in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20.

Rising 33-19, the teenager’s single is in its third week in the chart. Fellow big movers this week are Ramz’s Barking (58-11) and Freya Ridings’ Love Is Fire (55-17).

Elsewhere, Tom Gregory stays on top with Fingertips and lands at No.4 with Small Steps. Nea’s Some Say holds onto second spot, while James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) and Freya Ridings’ Castles complete the Top 5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.