Alfie Templeman hits Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20

April 24th 2020 at 12:00PM
Alfie Templeman is making waves with his new single Happiness In Liquid Form, which takes its place in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 20.

Rising 33-19, the teenager’s single is in its third week in the chart. Fellow big movers this week are Ramz’s Barking (58-11) and Freya Ridings’ Love Is Fire (55-17). 

Elsewhere, Tom Gregory stays on top with Fingertips and lands at No.4 with Small Steps. Nea’s Some Say holds onto second spot, while James Hype’s More Than Friends (feat. Kelli-Leigh) and Freya Ridings’ Castles complete the Top 5.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 15 Tom Gregory Fingertips GB
2 2 29 Nea Some Say SE
3 12 121 James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh More Than Friends GB
4 6 43 Tom Gregory Small Steps GB
5 8 47 Freya Ridings Castles GB
6 4 13 Ilira Royalty DE
7 9 13 Victor Leksell Svag SE
8 7 13 LUM!X feat. D.T.E The Passenger AT
9 5 8 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
10 11 103 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
11 58 119 Ramz Barking GB
12 18 3 Emma Steinbakken Let's Blow Our Feelings Up With Dynamite NO
13 23 3 EOB Olympik GB
14 13 45 LUM!X Monster AT
15 16 5 Handsome Habibi feat. Yung Baby Tate Don't Waste My Time GB
16 73 7 Millie Turner Jungle GB
17 55 16 Freya Ridings Love Is Fire GB
18 20 10 Number Red Flag GB
19 33 3 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
20 36 79 Declan J Donovan Pieces GB

 

 

 

 

