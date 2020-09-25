Your site will load in 16 seconds
Alfie Templeman rises to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

September 25th 2020 at 12:00PM
It’s his 25th week in the chart but Alfie Templeman’s Happiness In Liquid Form has ascended back into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10. Moving 36-8, the rising British singer’s track has made a huge leap after initially peaking at No.4 earlier this month.

Nea’s Some Say is undefeated for another week at No.1, with Zoe Wees’ Control a fellow non-mover at No.2. Arlo Parks' Hurt rises to No.3, S1mba’s Rover climbs to No.7 and Nathan Dawe’s KSI collab Lighter arrives at No.5.

Debuting in the chart this week is Sault’s Free at No.14, and 220 Kid’s Too Many Nights feat. JC Stewart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 51 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 21 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 4 5 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
4 7 23 S1mba Rover GB
5 6 9 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
6 9 24 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
7 5 30 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
8 36 25 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
9 8 16 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
10 21 10 HVME Goosebumps ES
11 10 35 Victor Leksell Svag SE
12 13 5 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL
13 12 12 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
14 0 1 Sault Free GB
15 14 7 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
16 29 52 Inhaler Ice Cream Sundae IE
17 3 125 El Profesor Bella Ciao (Hugel Remix) ES
18 0 1 220 Kid feat. JC Stewart Too Many Nights GB
19 18 3 Ytram feat. Elderbrook Fire NL
20 73 35 Ilira Royalty DE
