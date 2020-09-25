Alfie Templeman rises to the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10

It’s his 25th week in the chart but Alfie Templeman’s Happiness In Liquid Form has ascended back into the Music Moves Europe Talent chart Top 10. Moving 36-8, the rising British singer’s track has made a huge leap after initially peaking at No.4 earlier this month.

Nea’s Some Say is undefeated for another week at No.1, with Zoe Wees’ Control a fellow non-mover at No.2. Arlo Parks' Hurt rises to No.3, S1mba’s Rover climbs to No.7 and Nathan Dawe’s KSI collab Lighter arrives at No.5.

Debuting in the chart this week is Sault’s Free at No.14, and 220 Kid’s Too Many Nights feat. JC Stewart.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.