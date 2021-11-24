Alfie Templeman selected as Amazon Music 2021 Breakthrough artist

Alfie Templeman has become the final Amazon Music Breakthrough UK Artist of 2021. Templeman joins the developing artist programme alongside Lola Young, Priya Ragu, and Olivia Dean, as well as alumni including Arlo Parks and Jay1.

As a Breakthrough artist, Templeman will receive support from Amazon Music including video and audio content, global marketing support, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming, as well as an Amazon Original track available only on Amazon Music.

Templeman first caught the attention of Chess Club Records at 14 years old, when he self-released music recorded in his bedroom. He has since released five EPs and his mini-album Forever Isn’t Long Enough.

Amazon Music launched Breakthrough to support emerging artists. Amazon works with each Breakthrough artist and their teams to develop long-term, global plans for each artist.

Alfie Templeman said: “Thank you so much to the legends at Amazon Music for picking me as one of their Breakthrough artists this year, very excited to be part of this!”