Alison Goldfrapp to release debut solo album The Love Invention on May 12

Alison Goldfrapp has announced the release of her debut solo album, The Love Invention, which will be coming out on May 12 this year.

Released via independent label Skint Records, the album’s lead single So Hard So Hot is out now. So Hard So Hot is also accompanied by a music video directed in collaboration with Big Active’s Mat Maitland.

To showcase the new album, Goldfrapp will be performing live at a sold-out headline show at HERE at Outernet on May 18, as well as playing at Glastonbury and Manchester International Festival this summer.

The album was produced and co-written by Goldfrapp, and it not only marks the artist’s first solo outing, but also her first record deal signing with Skint as well as a new publishing deal with Downtown Music alongside Mike Smith and Kate Sweetsur.

Goldfrapp, as part of the duo of the same name, has previously received multi-platinum album sales, performed at Glastonbury and has been nominated for multiple BRIT and Grammy awards, as well as an Ivor Novello for their 2003 release Strict Machine.

“I wanted to celebrate the power of music and pleasure, and this other force that is there in you,” Alison said, when discussing the new album. “It’s about wanting to feel that freedom, which I don’t know if I have expressed before.”

The Love Invention is set to be released on CD, black 180g vinyl and a limited edition purple vinyl. Prior to the release, Goldfrapp has also introduced a number of collaborations, including Digging Deeper with Claptone, and Fever with Paul Woolford, which will be included in the digital version of the album, alongside her own version of her Röyksopp collaboration, Impossible.

Speaking about her return, Peter Loraine of Fascination management said: “We are so excited to embark on this new adventure with Alison and her new teams at Skint and Downtown Music Publishing as well as our long-standing team at WME. Having worked with Goldfrapp for over a decade, this new chapter in Alison’s career is truly thrilling both musically and visually.”

Fascination's Adam Klein added: “I am so unbelievably excited for people to hear the world-conquering album that Alison has executive produced and co-written. It truly is a return to the dancefloor for this iconic artist who has influenced an entire generation of electronic musicians.”