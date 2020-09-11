Aluna claims two spots in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

You might know her from electronic music duo AlunaGeorge, but now it’s time to get to know the singer behind the hits. Through her new solo project, Aluna Francis has scored two spots on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart with Envious (No.14) and Body Pump (No.18), putting a dancier spin on her sound.

Elsewhere this week, Nea’s Some Say (No.1) and Zoe Wees’ Control (No.2) are non-movers, Arlo Parks climbs to No.3 with Hurt, S1mba drops to No.4 with Rover and Alfie Templeman arrives at No.5 with Happiness In Liquid Form.

Debuting this week is Ytram, who has been revealed as Netherlands DJ Martin Garrix, with brand new track Fire feat. Elderbrook.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.