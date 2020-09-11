Your site will load in 16 seconds
Aluna claims two spots in the Music Moves Europe Talent chart

September 11th 2020 at 12:00PM
You might know her from electronic music duo AlunaGeorge, but now it’s time to get to know the singer behind the hits. Through her new solo project, Aluna Francis has scored two spots on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart with Envious (No.14) and Body Pump (No.18), putting a dancier spin on her sound.

Elsewhere this week, Nea’s Some Say (No.1) and Zoe Wees’ Control (No.2) are non-movers, Arlo Parks climbs to No.3 with Hurt, S1mba drops to No.4 with Rover and Alfie Templeman arrives at No.5 with Happiness In Liquid Form.

Debuting this week is Ytram, who has been revealed as Netherlands DJ Martin Garrix, with brand new track Fire feat. Elderbrook.

The full Top 100 can be viewed here.

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 49 Nea Some Say SE
2 2 19 Zoe Wees Control DE
3 6 3 Arlo Parks Hurt GB
4 3 21 S1mba Rover GB
5 4 23 Alfie Templeman Happiness In Liquid Form GB
6 5 7 Nathan Dawe feat. KSI Lighter GB
7 14 22 220 Kid feat. Gracey Donâ€™t Need Love GB
8 17 3 Goldband Ja Ja Nee Nee NL
9 10 10 Alfie Templeman Obvious Guy GB
10 9 28 DaÃ°i Freyr feat. GagnamagniÃ° Think About Things IS
11 11 10 Elenoir Wrong Party IT
12 8 14 Niko B Who's That What's That GB
13 0 1 Ytram feat. Elderbrook Fire NL
14 50 3 Aluna Envious GB
15 15 33 Victor Leksell Svag SE
16 7 2 Tayna Qe Qe AL
17 31 5 Mickey Wrap It Up AT
18 13 18 Aluna Body Pump GB
19 19 4 Ilira Easy DE
20 20 8 Goldkimono To Tomorrow NL
