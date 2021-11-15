Amazon Music announces Artists To Watch 2022

Amazon Music has announced its Artists To Watch 2022 list, highlighting UK talent on the rise who will be supported by Amazon Music over the next 12 months.

The 25 artists, who were handpicked by Amazon Music’s programming team, include a wide range of genres and musical styles.

The artists featured on the list are: Amaria BB, Anz, BandoKay, Chrissi, Cian Ducrot, Cristale, Emily Nash, Etaoin, Ewan McVicar, French The Kid, Gracey, HYYTS, Jasper Tygner, Jaz Karis, Kali Claire, Lola Young, Nova Twins, PinkPantheress, Priya Ragu, Police Car Collective, Tadhg Daly, Tems, The Mysterines, Thomas Headon and Wet Leg.

The support provided by Amazon Music includes video and audio content, global marketing, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists, programming and high-profile Amazon Original tracks available only on Amazon Music.

The Artists To Watch 2022 artists will be supported through placements across Amazon Music’s playlists and stations throughout the year, alongside an additional focus on new releases and partnership opportunities which will be announced next year.

Previous artists who have featured on the Artists to Watch list since its inception include well-known names such as Billie Eilish, AJ Tracey, Dave, Ray Blk, The Amazons, Jorja Smith, Mabel, Sam Fender, Bugzy Malone, Slowthai and L Devine, and more recent artists such as Olivia Dean, Berwyn, Baby Queen, Holly Humberstone and Pa Salieu.

Amazon Music also celebrates UK artists across the globe through curated playlists like +44, the brand which is dedicated to spotlighting and celebrating UK rap, R&B, grime, drill and Afrobeats.