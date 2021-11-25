Amazon Music backs new FAC Step Up Fund

Amazon Music and the Featured Artists Coalition have announced the launch of the FAC Step Up Fund.

The FAC Step Up Fund will provide financial support and a broader package of benefits for projects of up to 10 up-and-coming artists. It aims to boost the development of talented artists, acknowledging the financial and structural challenges they face at this particular stage of their careers.

Making an impact as an artist has been made even harder by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Artists can apply for the FAC Step Up Fund for support on any projects related to their artist career, including recording, releasing, marketing and tour support.

The fund will support projects over the course of a 12-month period. Applications are welcome from professional artists of all genres, based in the UK. Applicants must have released at least three songs within the last year, with a minimum of 10,000 streams per song on a mainstream streaming service and must not have an ongoing agreement with a major or large independent record label.

David Martin, FAC CEO, said: “I am delighted to launch the FAC Step Up Fund supported by Amazon Music. Even in the best of times, developing a successful artist career is incredibly challenging in a rapidly changing and competitive landscape. The FAC exists to represent the artist community within the music industry and more widely across society. Step Up is a natural expansion of our role, as we look to provide further assistance to artists at a critical point in their journey. With the generous support of our partners, Amazon Music, I look forward to the FAC playing its part in the elevation of the next generation of UK talent.”

Simone Butler (Primal Scream), artist & FAC board observer, said: “Financial as well as industry support is vital to artists in the early and mid stages of their career. In many cases, such support when starting out can make or break an artist. The Step Up Fund helps artists to connect, enhance their knowledge of the industry, and enables them to focus on creative projects. I think it’s great that this support will be available to offer opportunities to our community.”

Patrick Clifton, head of music at Amazon Music UK, added: “We are thrilled to partner with the FAC to create the FAC Step Up Fund, which will provide up to ten up artists with much needed financial and industry support. The past 18 months have been particularly challenging for up and coming artists and we’re looking forward to working with the team at FAC to support them as they progress to the next stage in their careers.”

Awardees will receive up to £8,000 in financial support, as well as a one-year free membership and exclusive benefits with the Featured Artists Coalition and programme support from Amazon Music. It includes access to a three-day recording, mixing and mastering package at Metropolis Studios.

Applications open on Tuesday, November 30, and close at 11:59pm on Friday, December 17, 2021. Artists or their managers/team members can apply here.