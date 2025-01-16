Amazon Music UK unveils 2025 Artists to Watch

Amazon Music has unveiled Amazon Music UK: 2025 Artists to Watch.

The 10 emerging, UK-signed artists on the rise will be championed by the streaming service over the next 12 months.

The Amazon Music UK: 2025 Artists to Watch list is:

Bea And Her Business

Good Neighbours

Jordan Adetunji

Luvcat

Nieve Ella

Nimino

Sammy Virji



Sasha Keable

Snayx



Victor Ray

The Amazon Music UK: 2025 Artists to Watch acts will receive prominent placements across Amazon Music playlists and stations throughout the year, with additional focus on new releases and further opportunities to be revealed in 2025.

The 10 acts have been selected by Amazon Music's industry team for their “distinctiveness and potential for success in 2025”, representing a wide range of genres and musical styles.

The Last Dinner Party, Wasia Project, Elmiene, Noahfinnce and Kenya Grace were among the artists to feature on the Amazon Music 2024 Artist to Watch list, all of whom went on to have a hugely successful year.

Laura Lukanz, head of music industry, Amazon Music UK, said: “Curating our ‘Artists To Watch’ programme is always an exciting and rewarding process and this year has been no exception. It has never been more important for us to demonstrate our deep commitment to championing emerging UK Artists, both at home and internationally. The 2025 Artists To Watch are testament to the calibre of talent in the UK, and we have an important role to play in supporting their growth at this crucial stage in their careers and beyond”.

As part of the initiative, each artist will receive support from Amazon Music over the next year to help further develop their artistic identities. The artists will also benefit from editorial and social media promotion across Amazon Music channels, helping them connect with existing fans and reach new audiences.

Amazon Music also operates global developing artist programme Breakthrough, which provides long-term, customised global plans for emerging artists during crucial moments in their careers. This support includes video and audio content, global marketing, increased visibility across Amazon Music playlists and programming, and Amazon Original tracks.

Amazon Music also champions UK artists globally through curated playlists like +44, which is dedicated to UK rap, R&B, grime, drill and Afrobeats.