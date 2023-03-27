Amplify x Pitchfork London series returns to Abbey Road Studios

Abbey Road Studios has revealed details of its second Amplify x Pitchfork London series, in partnership with the US music publication.

Abbey Road Amplify x Pitchfork London sees a number of artists from the Pitchfork London festival line-up enter the studios to work with Abbey Road’s engineers on a new recording.

The sessions are documented on film, with interviews about the songwriting, recording and production process captured. Abbey Road Studios’ Pitchfork London series launched in 2021 with sessions from Cassandra Jenkins, Iceage, L’Rain and Emma-Jean Thackray.

The second series launches today (March 27) with Yaya Bey’s film around the release of her new track, Ascendant Motherf*cker, taken from EP Exodus The North Star, released on March 24 via Big Dada.

The series also includes sessions with I.Jordan x Planningtorock, Okay Kaya and Hinako Omori, to be released over the coming weeks.

The ongoing collaboration between Abbey Road and Pitchfork is further evidence of the wide range of cutting-edge talent working with Abbey Road Mark Robertson

Yaya Bey (pictured) said: “When making new songs I try to only do what feels good and that was the experience I had making this track at Abbey Road. Working with the engineers George and Callum was great and they were really nice and accommodating. The people at Pitchfork have also been really supportive of me. Working with them and Abbey Road on this project was a total privilege.”

Following a show opening for Roy Ayers in New York earlier this month, Yaya Bey was recently confirmed as part of this year’s Glastonbury Festival, where she will play on the West Holts stage. The release of Exodus The North Star follows her acclaimed album Remember Your North Star, which was named as one of the albums of 2022 by Pitchfork, The New York Times, The Guardian, GQ and NPR.

Mark Robertson, Abbey Road’s head of brand and communications, said: “We are thrilled to be able to share the great work captured for the second Amplify x Pitchfork London series. The contributing musicians are some of the most exciting and interesting acts in alternative music at the moment and it was a pleasure to have them at the studios in November last year. The ongoing collaboration between Abbey Road and Pitchfork is an important one for us and further evidence of the wide range of cutting-edge talent working with Abbey Road.”